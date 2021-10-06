Thore Cash Market Cap Reaches $50,432.62 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 14% against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $50,432.62 and $158,526.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.98 or 0.00320456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000756 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

