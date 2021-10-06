Thrive Token Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Thrive Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $171,048.40 and approximately $169.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00048368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.17 or 0.00225158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00102448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Thrive Token Coin Profile

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

