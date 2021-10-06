Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.71.
THRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair set a $33.54 price target on Thryv in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.
Thryv stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 851 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,533. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46. Thryv has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $935.35 million and a PE ratio of 5.64.
In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 917,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $28,637,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $380,665.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock valued at $51,390,826. 59.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth about $71,802,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth about $42,165,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 35.4% in the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,117,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,987,000 after acquiring an additional 291,998 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth about $28,718,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 114.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 357,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
