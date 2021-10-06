TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Stock Price Down 1.7%

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) shares fell 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 235 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 236.50 ($3.09). 609,194 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 373,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240.50 ($3.14).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TIFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 18.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 289.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 295.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. TI Fluid Systems’s payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

