Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Market Cap Hits $3.81 Million

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $245,041.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00048368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.17 or 0.00225158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00102448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

TIDAL is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

