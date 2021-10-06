Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.08 Million Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,250 shares during the period. Cloudflare accounts for 1.9% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 54.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $63,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NET stock traded up $7.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,616,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,953. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $137.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of -294.59 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $1,209,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,465.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $4,489,217.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 796,460 shares of company stock worth $93,672,764. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.87.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

