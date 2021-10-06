Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.3% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 55I LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 490,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,857,000 after purchasing an additional 237,754 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 44,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,670,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.91. 7,311,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,081,631. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.67. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

