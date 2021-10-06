Titan Coin (TTN) Trading Up 0.9% This Week

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.83 million and $69.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004617 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00008282 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000023 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

