Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Stock Price Up 33.4%

Shares of Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) were up 33.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 6,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 5,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Titan Mining from C$0.65 to C$0.35 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

