Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.91. Approximately 11,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 57,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.92.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.46. The company has a market cap of C$127.61 million and a PE ratio of 16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.43.

Get Titanium Transportation Group alerts:

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Titanium Transportation Group Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.