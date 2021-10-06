Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Up 22.1% in September

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 155,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 633,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TLSA stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 469.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 69,729 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 35.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. 5.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. It develops transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes Foralumab, Anti IL-6R, and Milciclib.

