Tokes (TKS) Price Hits $0.0176 on Top Exchanges

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Tokes has a total market cap of $3.51 million and $504.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tokes has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001500 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

