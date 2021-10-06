Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Up 20.8% in September

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 794,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Top Ships stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Top Ships has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOPS. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Top Ships during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 2,491.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Top Ships during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Top Ships in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

