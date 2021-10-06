Tornado Cash (TORN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.33 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $65.29 or 0.00118892 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $71.80 million and approximately $10.33 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00057189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 73.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00095299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00130216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,841.04 or 0.99867137 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,449.82 or 0.06282223 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.