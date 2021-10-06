ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLT opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $64.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.55. ToughBuilt Industries has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.78.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 43.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 210,732 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 164.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 69,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,880,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,400 shares in the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

