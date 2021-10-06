ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ TBLT opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $64.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.55. ToughBuilt Industries has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.78.
ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 43.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.98%.
About ToughBuilt Industries
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.
