Traders Buy High Volume of Invesco DB Oil Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:DBO)

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,149 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,854% compared to the typical daily volume of 110 call options.

DBO stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.20. 34,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,539. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15. Invesco DB Oil Fund has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $19,409,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $6,799,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 117.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 395,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 213,648 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 170.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 148,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,626,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 140,420 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

