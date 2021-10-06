Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 156,470 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 681% compared to the typical volume of 20,029 call options.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Bit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:BTBT traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.22. 90,452,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,788,014. Bit Digital has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.29 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 3,182.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.