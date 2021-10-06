Traders Purchase Large Volume of Nektar Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 13,494 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,433% compared to the average daily volume of 880 call options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $59,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $184,478.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $837,314. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,578 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $20,000,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,623,000 after buying an additional 657,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,543,000 after acquiring an additional 649,056 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 434.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 468,486 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $16.12. 1,607,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

