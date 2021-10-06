Tranchess (CHESS) Market Capitalization Tops $72.36 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. Tranchess has a market cap of $72.36 million and $9.22 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for $2.79 or 0.00005065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,175.13 or 1.00051470 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00062858 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 139.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00050762 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001319 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001834 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $276.40 or 0.00501209 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,903,383 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

