TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TRSWF stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $19.20.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.