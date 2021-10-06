Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Hits New 52-Week High at $498.19

Shares of Transglobe Energy Corp. (LON:TGA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 498.19 ($6.51) and last traded at GBX 483.60 ($6.32), with a volume of 490448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 484.90 ($6.34).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.98) price target on shares of Transglobe Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Transglobe Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 308.31.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Transglobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transglobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.