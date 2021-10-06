Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 10,275 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 50,364 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $1,791,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

BRKS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Shares of BRKS stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $101.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,203. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.26 and a 200-day moving average of $92.59. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $110.40.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,240. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.