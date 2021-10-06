Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 2,209 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 76.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $398.75. 1,051,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093,423. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.37 and a 1-year high of $417.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $407.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.70.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

