Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. UBS Group increased their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.85.

NYSE:RNG traded down $7.00 on Wednesday, reaching $209.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,375. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.37 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of -142.62 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.05.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Neil Williams sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $268,713.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $25,377.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,425 shares of company stock valued at $23,842,798 over the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.