Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,395 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Magnite in the second quarter valued at $3,083,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Magnite by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,858,000 after buying an additional 52,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Magnite by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 69,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

MGNI traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,123. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 267.23 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $39,720.42. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 258,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,717.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas S. Knopper sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $334,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,806.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,072 shares of company stock worth $6,293,514. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

