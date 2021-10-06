Trexquant Investment LP Buys 3,016 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 292.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,049 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total value of $1,304,226.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,130,531.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,684 shares of company stock valued at $22,875,579 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $10.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $486.42. 27,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,811. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of -90.64 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $495.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $435.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.13.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

