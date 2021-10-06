Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,205 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $196,186,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Owens Corning by 122.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,261 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 9,054.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 903,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,432,000 after purchasing an additional 893,421 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 44.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,325,000 after buying an additional 734,823 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OC stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $88.73. 11,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,798. Owens Corning has a one year low of $64.56 and a one year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

