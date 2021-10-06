Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 18,230 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,009,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,422,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,920,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,081,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.88. 34,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.77. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.