Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 24,352 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.28. 169,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,366,245. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

