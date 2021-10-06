Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,463 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.18. The company had a trading volume of 237,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,178,771. The stock has a market cap of $440.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.03. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

