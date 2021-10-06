Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,440 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in Barclays by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 673,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 141,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 25,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barclays stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668,586. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Barclays from 218.00 to 220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Barclays to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Redburn Partners upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.83.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

