Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,749 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.59. 20,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,943. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average is $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.79. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.50 million. Research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Citigroup lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

