Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,250 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,237,234. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BKR traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,175,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -815.33 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 122.03%.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

