Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.60 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.89. 36,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $160.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.97.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DGX. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

