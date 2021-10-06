Trexquant Investment LP Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 169.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 92,201 shares during the period. McGinn Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.91. The company had a trading volume of 821,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,576,999. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.81. The stock has a market cap of $202.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

