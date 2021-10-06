Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.44 Million in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.82. 5,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.70. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $304.18 and a twelve month high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.00.

In other news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

