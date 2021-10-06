Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.53 Million in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,977 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,536,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,374,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 39.8% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,057,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,094,000 after buying an additional 870,800 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $58,146,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of CBRE traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.20. 74,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,057. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $101.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

