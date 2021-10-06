Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.61 Million in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RE stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,590. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.83 and a 200 day moving average of $257.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $193.62 and a 12-month high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

RE has been the subject of several research reports. cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.75.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

