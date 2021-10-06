Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.62 Million in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 198,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.13% of Canaan as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAN. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Canaan during the 1st quarter worth about $75,615,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,491,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,673,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Canaan by 63,705.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Canaan during the 2nd quarter worth $12,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of Canaan stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.84. 124,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,068,085. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.43 and a beta of 4.42. Canaan Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $39.10.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

