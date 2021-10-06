Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.70 Million in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.86.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $3.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.46. 28,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,696. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

