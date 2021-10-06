Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.79 Million in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after buying an additional 18,503,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pinterest by 35.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after buying an additional 7,193,041 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Pinterest by 46.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after buying an additional 7,111,177 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 323.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,068,000 after buying an additional 3,538,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,859,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

NYSE PINS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.69. 112,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,751,063. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 241.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.79. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.32 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,830,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $1,549,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 802,281 shares of company stock worth $50,032,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

