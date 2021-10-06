Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.88 Million in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 73.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,681 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Evergy by 1,070.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,869 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Evergy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,517,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,075,000 after acquiring an additional 305,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Evergy by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $63.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.03%.

In other Evergy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C John Wilder bought 20,225 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.40 per share, with a total value of $1,262,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 95,331 shares of company stock worth $6,008,969. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.