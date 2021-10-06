Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.89 Million in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Ameren by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ameren by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ameren by 13.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Ameren by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of Ameren stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $82.30. 22,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

