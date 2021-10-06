Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.09 Million in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

XRAY traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,011. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average is $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.95 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

