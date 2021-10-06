Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.09 Million in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.1% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,835,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,027,000 after buying an additional 168,548 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.3% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,681,000 after acquiring an additional 274,186 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,597,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,793,000 after acquiring an additional 142,191 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 3.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 293,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,292,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,694,000 after buying an additional 634,487 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

NLOK stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 52,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,882. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

