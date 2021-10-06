Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $152.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,207. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.95 and a 1 year high of $154.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

