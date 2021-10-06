Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 26,950 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 73,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 23,241 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HFC. Barclays upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.40. 83,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,647. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

