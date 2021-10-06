Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TER. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after buying an additional 2,639,056 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 53.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,706,000 after buying an additional 828,666 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after buying an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 961.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,323,000 after buying an additional 556,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $48,033,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.02. The company had a trading volume of 45,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,733. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.57 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

