Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 29,480 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 209.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,480 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

NOVA stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.49. 49,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,897. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

