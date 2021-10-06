Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,317,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,918,000 after acquiring an additional 29,399 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 39.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.14. 47,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,939. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.94.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.06.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.